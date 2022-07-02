Pramod Boro visits NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati

- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 1: Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) chief executive member Pramod Boro on Thursday evening visited NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati and reviewed the operational parameters of the station.

Boro took an update on various sustainability and green initiatives of NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati including various community development work undertaken by the power station.

In his visit to the control room of the plant, Boro has expressed his satisfaction on the commendable work done by NTPC towards the nation and appreciated the engineers for their commitment and hard work.

Anurag Goel, IAS principal secretary of BTR accompanied Boro during the visit.

Umesh Singh, GM (O&M) welcomed BTR CEM Boro and the executive members of the council in the presence of Induri Reddy, GM (Maintenance).

The visit of CEM also saw the presence of Gobinda Chandra Basumatary, deputy chief, BTR; Dr Nilut Swargiary and Reo Reoa Narzihary, executive members; Berlao K Karzi, political advisor to CEM, BTR.

Shashi Shekhar, AGM (HR); Paresh Mathur, AGM (TS); Abijit Mazumdar, AGM (MTP); Sushovan Das, AGM (EEMG) and senior officials of the station were also present on the occasion.

Later, Boro held an interactive meeting with BTR fellowship programme candidates towards a “Peaceful, Green and Smart Bodoland”.