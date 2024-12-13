14 C
Guwahati
Friday, December 13, 2024
type here...

Prasanta Phukan gets rousing welcome in Dibrugarh  

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Dec 12: Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Prasanta Phukan on Thursday got rousing welcome at Dibrugarh airport after becoming the cabinet minister in Himanta Biswa Sarma led cabinet.

- Advertisement -

Phukan’s supporters and party workers gathered at the airport to felicitate Phukan who was inducted as state cabinet minister.

Related Posts:

The party workers assembled at the Dibrugarh BJP Mandal office, where he was welcome by the party members. He was felicitated with traditional gamusa and flower garland.

Phukan was given the charge of power department, skill, employment and entrepreneurship department, medical education and research department.

Speaking to media persons, Prasanta Phukan said, “I thank Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for giving me the opportunity to work for the people of the state. I also like to thank party members and my associate for supporting me. As people as elected me, so, I will work dedicatedly for the development of the society and people”.

- Advertisement -

“We are happy that Prasanta Phukan was given the ministry. He is one of the senior BJP leader who won the Dibrugarh seat for fourth consecutive time. We are expecting from much from him because along with other ministry he was given the charge of power ministry,” said a member of BJP.

5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024
5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024
5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit
5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit
9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India
9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India
10 Things to Know Before Your First Safari in India
10 Things to Know Before Your First Safari in India
7 Wonderful Sites To Visit In Meghalaya During Winter
7 Wonderful Sites To Visit In Meghalaya During Winter

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Stalemate in Chakma council as 13 ruling MNF members join opposition...

The Hills Times -
5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024 5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit 9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India 10 Things to Know Before Your First Safari in India 7 Wonderful Sites To Visit In Meghalaya During Winter