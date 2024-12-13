Prasanta Phukan gets rousing welcome in Dibrugarh  

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Dec 12: Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Prasanta Phukan on Thursday got rousing welcome at Dibrugarh airport after becoming the cabinet minister in Himanta Biswa Sarma led cabinet.

Phukan’s supporters and party workers gathered at the airport to felicitate Phukan who was inducted as state cabinet minister.

The party workers assembled at the Dibrugarh BJP Mandal office, where he was welcome by the party members. He was felicitated with traditional gamusa and flower garland.

Phukan was given the charge of power department, skill, employment and entrepreneurship department, medical education and research department.

Speaking to media persons, Prasanta Phukan said, “I thank Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for giving me the opportunity to work for the people of the state. I also like to thank party members and my associate for supporting me. As people as elected me, so, I will work dedicatedly for the development of the society and people”.

“We are happy that Prasanta Phukan was given the ministry. He is one of the senior BJP leader who won the Dibrugarh seat for fourth consecutive time. We are expecting from much from him because along with other ministry he was given the charge of power ministry,” said a member of BJP.