Pre-recruitment training camp conducted

Assam
Updated:
HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Feb 11: With the aims and objectives to engage the youth from districts of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), an Agniveer pre-recruitment training camp for Agniveer aspirants was conducted at Titaguri in Kokrajhar on Sunday. The initiative was organised by the 135th Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) in association with the BTR Government. The training program aimed at preparing young army aspirants for physical, medical, and written tests.

Nearly 600 youths, including girls from Kokrajhar and Chirang districts, participated in the preliminary screening tests, creating a festive and enthusiastic atmosphere among the participants. Commanding officer of the 135th Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army), Col Gaurav Negi, stated that the dedicated and experienced staff from the Army will be preparing raw youth to meet standard requirements in becoming an Agniveer.

Similar pre-recruitment training was also organised at Hattigor Army Camp in Udalguri & Tamulpur Army Camp under the aegis of 29 Punjab, simultaneously. The aspiring army participants expressed their happiness and gratitude for conducting the pre-recruitment program in Kokrajhar and its adjoining areas.

