Probe ordered into cop’s ‘harassment’ of examinee

Uproar in Assam over Nalbari incident  ** Job aspirant lodges complaint against policewoman

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, Sept 16: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday directed the DGP to investigate the allegation of a job aspirant that a woman constable searched her private parts before she entered an examination hall in Nalbari during the test for filling up Group III posts.

He also said the director general of police informed him of another incident in North Lakhimpur, where “cheating material” was recovered from a woman candidate during the exam.

“My instruction to the police on the Nalbari incident – I spoke with the DGP, Assam, @gpsinghips and instructed him to investigate the incident where a girl student has alleged that a lady constable searched her private parts before she entered the examination hall,” Sarma posted on ‘X’.

“For me, the dignity and respect of our mothers and sisters are of utmost importance and non-negotiable,” he said.

The government has a crucial task of conducting the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) with the highest level of integrity and transparency, he said.

“We owe this to the entire younger generation of ours, and it cannot be compromised under any circumstances,” Sarma said.

At the same time, it must be ensured that the “decency and dignity of female candidates are upheld at all times”, he said.

“A proper standard operating procedure (SOP) should be developed, taking into account the relevant judgments from the Hon’ble Courts and guidelines from the Women’s Commission regarding the conduct of searches involving women, and this must be circulated before the next round of examinations”, the chief minister said.

The Assam Direct Recruitment Examination to fill up vacant Group III posts was held on Sunday, amid tight security and suspension of internet services for three and a half hours across the state.

No untoward incident was reported during the competitive examination.

The chief minister said the first ADRE had concluded peacefully and expressed his deep gratitude to all the “officers and staff of the Assam government who have successfully completed this monumental task without any issue”.

Internet services were suspended from 10 am to 1:30 pm on Sunday and heavy deployment of security forces was also seen outside the examination centres.

Altogether 11,23,204 candidates were eligible to appear for the examination in 2,305 centres across the state. (PTI)

ATTSA protests against smart meters in Margherita

