Monday, November 11, 2024
Protests erupt in Dibrugarh, Tinsukia over delay in ST status recognition

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 11: Protests in Assam’s Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts reached a boiling point on November 11 as members of the Moran and Motok communities intensified their demands for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, a press release said on Monday.

The prolonged delays in granting this recognition have sparked widespread unrest, with demonstrators taking to the streets to voice their frustrations.

The protests caused significant disruption in the two districts, with protesters blocking roads, burning tyres, and paralyzing daily life.

In response to the escalating situation, local authorities declared both districts closed, in an effort to restore order.

Meanwhile, prominent student organizations, such as the All Moran Students’ Union (AMSU) and the All Assam Motok Yuba Chatra Sanmilan (AAMYCS), organized a 12-hour bandh (shutdown) to draw attention to the urgency of the issue.

To manage the unrest, Dibrugarh District Commissioner Bikram Kairi issued a prohibitory order, warning that any unauthorized protests or roadblocks would result in legal action.

Similarly, the Tinsukia administration invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, to curb further protests.

Additional security personnel were also deployed to patrol the streets, while a helpline was set up to assist those facing harassment or disruptions caused by the protests.

