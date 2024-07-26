29 C
Guwahati
Friday, July 26, 2024
Assam declares November 19 as Restricted Holiday to honor Bir Raghav Moran

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 26: The Assam Government has declared that November 19, 2024 will be observed as a Restricted Holiday for government employees in recognition of Bir Raghav Moran, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday.

Sarma took to the microblogging platform X to commend Moran as a beacon of bravery and a source of motivation for the people of Assam, especially those belonging to the Moran community.

The Chief Minister stated, “Bir Raghav Moran epitomised courage and patriotism towards the motherland. He is an inspiration for every Assamese citizen, especially our brethren from the Moran community. To celebrate his ideals and bravery, Govt of Assam has decided to declare November 19, 2024 as a Restricted Holiday in the State.”

The notification, released by the General Administration Department (GAD), has been authorized by Commissioner & Secretary MS Manivannan and is intended to honor Moran’s courageous efforts for the country.

Additionally, State Government employees will observe the restricted holiday, enabling their involvement in different commemorative activities and events honoring Bir Raghav Moran’s legacy.

This decision comes in response to a request from the Assam Moran Sabha and Sadou Moran Satra Santha, demonstrating the community’s enduring wish to pay tribute to their historical hero.

