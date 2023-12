HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 15: A Punjab resident was apprehended at Guwahati Railway Station with suspected opium in his possession, according to reports released on Friday.

The seizure occurred during a search operation on the New Delhi Rajdhani Express at the station.

The individual, identified as Rajwinder Singh (38) from Barnala, Punjab, was reportedly found with around 700 grams of suspected opium. Singh has since been arrested and a case has been registered against him.