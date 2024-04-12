Rabies awareness meeting in Balipara

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, April 11: In response to the number of rabies cases reported in cattle and a confirmed case of rabies in cattle recorded under Block Veterinary Dispensary, Balipara, at Pakbil village on April 2 last, an awareness meeting on rabies was organised jointly by the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department and Health Services Department at Addabarie, Khelmati (Jagadhatri Mandir) recently. The case was reported on April 2 and confirmed on April 4 after a post-mortem by the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department, Sonitpur, with the help of rabies rapid antigen test kit available in the district disease laboratory. The owners of the deceased cattle and staff of Balipara Veterinary Dispensary, Balipara, are currently receiving anti-rabies vaccination from the Public Health Centre, Balipara. Moreover, the animals from the affected household have also been provided free vaccination from BVD, Balipara. In this regard, additional district commissioner (veterinary), Sonitpur, Dr Garga Mohan Das, urges all to keep strict vigilance on the issue and maintain proper care.

- Advertisement -

The expert panel for the meeting comprised the district surveillance officer, Sonitpur, sub divisional medical & health officer, Balipara, Sonitpur district veterinary officer, and veterinary officers of the district, along with the IDSP and NRCP team of Sonitpur. They interacted with the public of the area and discussed the symptoms of Rabies, preventive measures, and the importance of vaccination in animals and humans, with an emphasis on the disadvantages of traditional medicines.

Furthermore, first aid and washing of bite sites with soap for 15 minutes were promoted profusely during the awareness meeting. A small interactive session was conducted prior to the start of the awareness session to assess the knowledge and attitudes of the people, and post-awareness meeting, the same was assessed to measure the impact of the conducted awareness meeting. Underlining the matters discussed in the meeting, the departmental officials also expressed, “Rabies is one of the most fatal, zoonotic, and yet neglected diseases with underreporting as one of the hindrances for controlling rabies.” However, there has been a changing trend observed amongst the people regarding reporting as nearly 40 attendees raised various FAQs regarding rabies and prevention.