Ranoj Pegu Elucidates HS Chemistry Paper Leak To Be Fake

GUWAHATI, March 1: The Education Minister of Assam Ranoj Pegu today has clarified that the reviews of chemistry question paper leak in the ongoing Higher Secondary examinations are completely incorrect.

This comes after various accounts on Tuesday asserting that the chemistry subject’s handwritten question paper for the HS examination had been released. A picture of the allegedly leaked paper was also circulating on social media.

Nevertheless, the Assam cabinet minister for education Ranoj Pegu has now contradicted the reports and claimed them to be fake. The Education Minister also stated that he personally checked the matter pertaining to the chemistry question paper leak insights and found that the reports were baseless.

The Assam Education Minister tweeted, “The news of chemistry question paper leak in the current HS examination is completely fake and baseless. I have personally checked the matter. We are taking utmost care and maintaining vigilance. Please don’t heed fake news and rumours.”

The Minister also disclosed a press release from Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) with respect to the chemistry question paper leak. The release dated February 28 mentioned the pleas of the council to the concerned students to abstain from bothering themselves regarding such reports and concentrate on the remaining exams.