Religious Conversion Through Enticements Cannot Be Acceptable: Himanta Biswa Sarma

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 16: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday graced an official function held at the Gauhati Medical College & Hospital Auditorium as the chief guest. The event was organised by the Government of Assam’s Directorate of Indigenous and Tribal Faith & Culture to distribute grants-in-aid to various organisations working towards the preservation and promotion of indigenous and tribal faith and culture.

During the ceremony, grants-in-aid of Rs 10 lakh each were awarded to 18 organisations dedicated to indigenous and tribal faith and culture. Additionally, Rs 5 lakh each were provided to 73 places of worship associated with indigenous and tribal beliefs. An amount of Rs 2 crore was also allocated to the Garchuk-based All Bathou Mahasabha.

The chief minister on the occasion said no religious conversion done through enticements of any kind, especially monetary benefits, can be acceptable.

Speaking at the event, chief minister Sarma emphasised the government’s unwavering commitment to the preservation and propagation of indigenous and tribal beliefs and culture. He highlighted the significance of these heritages, which have thrived for thousands of years, and stressed the importance of their preservation without dilution.

Referring to Article 25 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees the freedom to practice, profess, and propagate religion, the chief minister stated that it does not authorise religious conversion through inducement or allurement. He expressed concerns about the trend of religious conversion among indigenous and tribal communities, which has resulted in the dilution of their traditional beliefs and practices. The chief minister called for restraint from caste Hindu and Christian denominations in attempts to Sanskritize and Christianize these communities through material offerings.

The chief minister acknowledged the space for diverse faiths to coexist and grow together, emphasising that staying rooted in the beliefs and faiths of ancestors is vital for the thriving and propagation of culture across generations.

He also announced that the government would provide financial assistance to more indigenous and tribal organisations in the future. Furthermore, the chief minister expressed his plan to organise a festival showcasing indigenous faith and tribal cultural practices that have been less known to the public. He also expressed his desire to revive rural sports festivals that were once popular in the state.

The event was attended by minister of welfare of plain tribes & backward classes UG Brahma, minister of power Nandita Gorlosa, minister of housing & urban affairs Ashok Singhal, Member of Parliament and political secretary to chief minister Pabitra Margherita, chief executive member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Tuliram Ronghang, Member of Legislative Assembly Manab Deka, and other esteemed dignitaries.