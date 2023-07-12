Renowned educationist and scholar Dr Saradanand Dev Goswami passes away

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

HOJAI, July 11: The passing of Dr Saradanand Dev Goswami, a renowned educationist, writer, teacher, scholar, social activist, cultural icon, actor, litterateur, journalist, dramatist, and former vice principal of Hojai College, has deeply saddened people from all walks of life. Dr Goswami breathed his last at Hamm Hospital in Hojai on Monday evening at the age of 80, after battling age-related ailments. His demise has cast a shadow of sorrow over his followers, relatives, students, and the residents of Hojai.

On Tuesday afternoon, his last rites were performed at Shantiban in Hojai, where his eldest son and senior journalist Kishlay Dev Goswami (Munti) performed the final rites. Prior to the cremation, a tribute rally was organised, starting from his residence in Bishnupally. The rally paid homage to Dr Goswami, and several organisations including Ajmal Foundation, Shri Shri Bishnu Mandir, Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai Press Club, Hamm Hospital, Ankur Sangha, Markazul Ma’arif, and Zakaria Club offered floral tributes. The rally traversed through the town’s major thoroughfares and culminated at the Hojai Sahitya Sabha Bhawan at New Market, where Hojai Sahitya Sabha and various other organisations and individuals paid their respects, acknowledging his significant contributions in various fields.

Dr Goswami was associated with numerous social organisations alongside his academic pursuits. He was known for his candor, soft-spoken nature, discipline, punctuality, and down-to-earth personality. Notably, he received the Gyan Malini Award (1986) from Markuzul Maarif for his first Assamese novel ‘Nishi Shayane Gowai’ (published in 1971). He was also honoured with the ‘Literary Award’ by the government of Assam in 2008 and received a Literary Pension from the government in 2016. In 2018, he was bestowed with the Dr Surya Kumar Bhuyan Award and the Chachar Lifetime Achievement Award by Nagaon Zila Sahitya Sabha. He held various leadership positions in different organizations, including president of Hojai Press Club (1996-1999), president of Hojai College Management Committee (2009-2016), president of Hojai Sahitya Sabha (1987-1990), and president of Narva Balisatra Management Committee (1991-1995). From 2018 to 2020, he served as the president of Hojai Zila Sahitya Sabha. His immense contributions were recognised with the ‘Dekagiri’ award for the year 2022-23 by Shrimant Sankardev Kristhi Vikas Kendra, Hojai.

The news of Dr Saradanand Dev Goswami’s demise has been met with deep mourning and condolences from individuals and various organisations, who have expressed that his contributions will always be cherished and remembered. They consider his death an irreparable loss to society. Prayers have been offered for the eternal peace of his departed soul and for strength to be bestowed upon his grieving family members. He is survived by his wife, sons, and a host of relatives.

- Advertisement -