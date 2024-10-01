Residents alarmed as rainwater fills large pothole in Demow

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Sept 30: The residents of Demow in Sivasagar District are increasingly concerned about the long-delayed completion of the four-lane road construction in their area. It has been alleged that negligence by the construction companies and the concerned department has led to the incomplete state of the project.

According to sources, several construction companies have undertaken the task of building the Jhanji to Demow stretch, but none have successfully completed the work, with some even abandoning the project. Potholes frequently appear on NH-37 in Demow, often drawing media attention. While the construction companies have filled these potholes in the past, they continue to reappear. A particularly large pothole has emerged once again on NH-37 in Demow.

After heavy rainfall, this large pothole fills with water, causing significant difficulties for both pedestrians and drivers. On Sunday evening, an e-rickshaw fell into the water-filled pothole, though fortunately, no one was injured.

A few days ago, workers from the construction company dug a trench near NH-37 in Demow using a JCB to help drain the water that collects in the pothole. They placed a barricade around the dug area but left the job incomplete.

There is a risk of accidents, particularly at night, as the water-filled pothole is hard to see. The locals have appealed to the concerned authorities to fill the pothole on NH-37 and complete the four-lane road construction as soon as possible.