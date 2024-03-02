26 C
Retired headmaster passes away

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, March 1: Bhugram Kakati, 73, a retired headmaster, social worker, and social activist of Kumuraguri near Morigaon town, passed away at his residence around 12:40 am on Thursday night. Kakati was known as a socially conscious person in the greater Kumuraguri area. He began his career as the founding headmaster of Dandua ME School and later transferred to Bhurbandha Girls ME School, retiring in 2012. He was actively involved in every social field in the area.

He served as the former vice-president of the District Rural Library Association, member of the Senior Citizens Association, former vice president of Sonai Regional Education Conscious Forum, former secretary of Kumuraguri Barnamghar Committee, and former president of Kumuraguri Bishwa Bharati Library. Additionally, he was engaged in various small and large organisations in the area.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters, a son, grandchildren, and many relatives.

