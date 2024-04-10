Retired professor Anna Mahanta passes away at 82

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, April 9: A sense of deep sorrow envelops the entire greater Tezpur area as the distinguished sports figure, noted writer, and retired vice principal of Darrang College, Anna Mahanta, breathed her last on Sunday night at Tezpur Medical College and Hospital following old age ailments. She was 82.

- Advertisement -

Late Mahanta dedicated her services in the department of Economics at Darrang College as a distinguished teacher and noted educationist, retiring from her position as vice principal of the college in 2000.

Born in 1943, late Mahanta started her literary career during her student life and contributed numerous short stories, poems, and other literary creations to magazines, newspapers, and several other publications. She published several collections of her poems titled ‘Uttaran Aru Anyanya Kabita’, ‘The Sky is the Limit’, and ‘Aloron’, a book of lyrics titled ‘Aai Asomiloi Geetor Sharai’, a short story collection ‘Satyasatya’, and a book on women empowerment titled ‘Ardha Akash’, leaving an indelible mark on Assamese literature. Alongside her literary pursuits, late Mahanta showed her proficiency as a sports figure in the national and international arena. During her service period, she also led the National Service Scheme of the college. Besides being a life member of Asam Sahitya Sabha, late Mahanta was also closely associated with several other literary and social organisations.

Different organisations and individuals, including Dr Polashmani Saikia, principal of Darrang College, Dr Khageswar Borkakati, president of Darrang College Governing Body, president and general secretary of Darrang College Alumni Association, Dr Dharmendra Sarma, Dr Manoj Kumar Hazarika, Prithiraj Rabha, MLA, Tezpur, Brindaban Goswami, former MLA Tezpur, Ritubaran Sarma, vice chairman of Amtron, Jiten Borthakur, president of District Sports Association, Pankaj Barua, executive president of Sonitpur Press Club, former principal secretary of Asam Sahitya Sabha, Jadab Chandra Sarma, Mahendra Kumar Nath, Central Body Member of Asam Sahitya Sabha, president of Sonitpur Zila Sahitya Sabha Dr Bhupen Sakia, president of Tezpur Sahitya Sabha Ramesh Chandra Kalita, and others have deeply mourned the death of the noted personality.

Among many disciples, she leaves behind her two daughters, one son, daughter-in-law, and a score of grieving relatives.