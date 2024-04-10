27 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
type here...

Retired professor Anna Mahanta passes away at 82

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, April 9: A sense of deep sorrow envelops the entire greater Tezpur area as the distinguished sports figure, noted writer, and retired vice principal of Darrang College, Anna Mahanta, breathed her last on Sunday night at Tezpur Medical College and Hospital following old age ailments. She was 82.

- Advertisement -

Late Mahanta dedicated her services in the department of Economics at Darrang College as a distinguished teacher and noted educationist, retiring from her position as vice principal of the college in 2000.

Born in 1943, late Mahanta started her literary career during her student life and contributed numerous short stories, poems, and other literary creations to magazines, newspapers, and several other publications. She published several collections of her poems titled ‘Uttaran Aru Anyanya Kabita’, ‘The Sky is the Limit’, and ‘Aloron’, a book of lyrics titled ‘Aai Asomiloi Geetor Sharai’, a short story collection ‘Satyasatya’, and a book on women empowerment titled ‘Ardha Akash’, leaving an indelible mark on Assamese literature. Alongside her literary pursuits, late Mahanta showed her proficiency as a sports figure in the national and international arena. During her service period, she also led the National Service Scheme of the college. Besides being a life member of Asam Sahitya Sabha, late Mahanta was also closely associated with several other literary and social organisations.

Different organisations and individuals, including Dr Polashmani Saikia, principal of Darrang College, Dr Khageswar Borkakati, president of Darrang College Governing Body, president and general secretary of Darrang College Alumni Association, Dr Dharmendra Sarma, Dr Manoj Kumar Hazarika, Prithiraj Rabha, MLA, Tezpur, Brindaban Goswami, former MLA Tezpur, Ritubaran Sarma, vice chairman of Amtron, Jiten Borthakur, president of District Sports Association, Pankaj Barua, executive president of Sonitpur Press Club, former principal secretary of Asam Sahitya Sabha, Jadab Chandra Sarma, Mahendra Kumar Nath, Central Body Member of Asam Sahitya Sabha, president of Sonitpur Zila Sahitya Sabha Dr Bhupen Sakia, president of Tezpur Sahitya Sabha Ramesh Chandra Kalita, and others have deeply mourned the death of the noted personality.

Among many disciples, she leaves behind her two daughters, one son, daughter-in-law, and a score of grieving relatives.

Top 12 Monsoon Destinations In India
Top 12 Monsoon Destinations In India
7 Amazing Sea Bridges In The World
7 Amazing Sea Bridges In The World
5 Most Used Spices In South India
5 Most Used Spices In South India
Places To Visit In North-East India
Places To Visit In North-East India
Famous South Indian Fish Delicacies
Famous South Indian Fish Delicacies
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

10 April, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
Top 12 Monsoon Destinations In India 7 Amazing Sea Bridges In The World 5 Most Used Spices In South India Places To Visit In North-East India Famous South Indian Fish Delicacies