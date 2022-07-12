Review meeting held in West Karbi Anglong

HT Correspondent

HAMREN, July 11: A review meeting by deputy commissioner, West Karbi Anglong was held here at DC conference hall on Monday to review the progress of Jal Jivan Mission, a project under Public Health Engineering department in West Karbi Anglong.

The meeting was chaired by MLA Rupsing Teron and attended by Members of Autonomous Council (MAC), DC Headsing Rongphar, ACS Krishna Bourah and Tarini Rongpi, engineer, Ulukunchi PHE Division.

Teron said the JJM schemes wherever it is implemented should have the knowledge of local MAC. Through JJM potable water will reach every household, the MLA said.