Road accident claims two women near Doboka reserve forest

HT CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI, April 22: A devastating road accident occurred near Doboka reserve forest along NH-129 on Monday morning, claiming the lives of two women and leaving drivers critically injured. The collision involved an Ultra Bus (AS 09 BC 5503) traveling from Diphu and a Maruti Alto car (AS 01 GB 5035) headed toward Diphu, under the jurisdiction of Doboka Police Station.



The deceased have been identified as Rojoni Enghipi and Nojomi Timungpi, both residents of Satgaon in West Karbi Anglong district. Authorities confirmed that the drivers of both vehicles sustained severe injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Local sources indicate that the accident took place in a forested stretch of the highway, prompting concerns over road safety in the area. Police are investigating the cause of the collision, with preliminary reports suggesting possible speeding or loss of control.

Officials have urged drivers to exercise caution on NH-129, especially near accident-prone zones.