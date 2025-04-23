23.5 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
type here...

Road accident claims two women near Doboka reserve forest

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT CORRESPONDENT 
KHERONI, April 22: A devastating road accident occurred near Doboka reserve forest along NH-129 on Monday morning, claiming the lives of two women and leaving drivers critically injured. The collision involved an Ultra Bus (AS 09 BC 5503) traveling from Diphu and a Maruti Alto car (AS 01 GB 5035) headed toward Diphu, under the jurisdiction of Doboka Police Station. 

 
The deceased have been identified as Rojoni Enghipi and Nojomi Timungpi, both residents of Satgaon in West Karbi Anglong district. Authorities confirmed that the drivers of both vehicles sustained severe injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

- Advertisement -

 
Local sources indicate that the accident took place in a forested stretch of the highway, prompting concerns over road safety in the area. Police are investigating the cause of the collision, with preliminary reports suggesting possible speeding or loss of control.

Related Posts:

Officials have urged drivers to exercise caution on NH-129, especially near accident-prone zones.

Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers
10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound
10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound
10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry
10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry
Stunning Hill Stations in India You Must Visit This Summer
Stunning Hill Stations in India You Must Visit This Summer
6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong
6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

10 arrested after youth dies in Jorhat assault

The Hills Times -
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers 10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound 10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry Stunning Hill Stations in India You Must Visit This Summer 6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong