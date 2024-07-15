Sadou Asom Moina Parijat hosts meeting & workshop in Sivasagar

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, July 14: As part of its platinum jubilee celebrations, the Sadou Asom Moina Parijat (SAMP) held its upper Assam zone organisational meeting and a workshop on Sunday in Sivasagar Girls’ College, which was inaugurated by Manoj Kumar Borthakur, working president, Assam State Journalists’ Union. Borthakur urged the SAMP organisers to expand their branches to the tea garden areas so that every child in Assam can be brought under its fold, where they can nourish their dreams to fly high in life. He also said that over 64 crore children are faced with extreme challenges to survive due to the scourge of war, conflicts, and disasters, and we need to think of them as well. Dr Hemanta Phukan, former principal, Sivasagar Girls’ College, said that we need to develop a scientific bent of mind in every child. Distinguished donor member and vice president of SAMP, Prafulla Bora, unfurled the flag in the morning.

- Advertisement -

The meeting, presided over by Prafulla Bora, was also addressed by Dr Hemanta Phukan, former principal, Sivasagar Girls’ College, Biren Kalita, secretary, SAMP, Mohan Chandra Dutta, secretary of Sivasagar District Moina Parijat, and representatives from various districts. Gobin Chandra Bora, president of the district committee, lit the ceremonial lamp. ‘Sishu Bhaskar’ Hemantaraj Moran of Tinsukia taught chorus singing to all the members and the participating 90 children.