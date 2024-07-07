33 C
Salaries of 4907 Assam Govt teachers put on hold due to absence of attendance

Assam
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 7: The Education Minister of Assam Ranoj Pegu on Sunday has announced that the Education Department has been instructed to stop the salaries of teachers who show zero attendance in the Shiksha Setu Portal, excluding those who are on authorized training, leave, deputation, or other government duties.

Taking to micro-blogging site X Pegu stated, “Education Deptt has ordered to hold the salaries of the teachers whose attendance is ZERO (zero) in the Shiksha Setu Portal, except those who are on training, leave, deputation or in other Govt. duty with due permission. An enquiry has also been ordered to determine the reason for their zero attendance.”

According to the Department of School Education, a total of 4907 teachers throughout the state have been identified as having zero attendance on the portal.

As per reports, the district with the highest number of absent teachers is Tinsukia, where 424 teachers were reported to be missing. This has led to an investigation being launched to ascertain the cause of their absence.

Earlier, the Additional District Commissioners (Education) in every district have been instructed to conduct physical verification of all teachers, in collaboration with the Inspector of Schools/DEEO, and to submit a report detailing any absences with reasons by July 5, 2024.

“The salary of these teachers may be kept on hold till the submission of reports,” the directives read.

