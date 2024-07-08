33 C
Assam college teachers exempted from absentee list notification

Initially, 4,907 names were flagged by the department, with 1,190 of them being college teachers who were allegedly not attending.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 8: The college teachers teaching in Higher Secondery section of the colleges in Assam are exempted from the notification issued by the Education Department of the state regarding the salaries of teachers putting on hold for bearing zero attendance in the Shiksha Setu Portal.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Education Minister of Assam Ranoj Pegu stated, “College Teachers who teaches in Higher Secondery section of a College are exempted from this notification of @SchoolEdnAssam. Department will issue a notice shortly.”

The college teachers were removed from the list after Pegu highlighted that they are not under the purview of the school education department.

“It is now revealed that the list of 4907 teachers included the 1190 College teachers who recorded themselves in the Shiksha Setu as they teach in Colleges that run a higher secondary section. College teachers do not fall under the purview of the School Education department, so the enquiry will not cover them”, Pegu added.

The Department of School Education in Assam will now investigate the ‘zero attendance’ of 3,717 school teachers exclusively, with no involvement of college teachers.

“@SchoolEdnAssam will now inquire about the ‘zero attendance’ of 3,717 school teachers only, not college teachers”, the Minister further stated.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
