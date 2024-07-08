Assam college teachers exempted from absentee list notification

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 8: The college teachers teaching in Higher Secondery section of the colleges in Assam are exempted from the notification issued by the Education Department of the state regarding the salaries of teachers putting on hold for bearing zero attendance in the Shiksha Setu Portal.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Education Minister of Assam Ranoj Pegu stated, “College Teachers who teaches in Higher Secondery section of a College are exempted from this notification of @SchoolEdnAssam. Department will issue a notice shortly.”

Initially, 4,907 names were flagged by the department, with 1,190 of them being college teachers who were allegedly not attending.

The college teachers were removed from the list after Pegu highlighted that they are not under the purview of the school education department.

“It is now revealed that the list of 4907 teachers included the 1190 College teachers who recorded themselves in the Shiksha Setu as they teach in Colleges that run a higher secondary section. College teachers do not fall under the purview of the School Education department, so the enquiry will not cover them”, Pegu added.

The Department of School Education in Assam will now investigate the ‘zero attendance’ of 3,717 school teachers exclusively, with no involvement of college teachers.

“@SchoolEdnAssam will now inquire about the ‘zero attendance’ of 3,717 school teachers only, not college teachers”, the Minister further stated.

