Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharyya urges protection of indigenous interests

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, July 11: “We have been urging for the employment of eligible educated youths of the state in all jobs under the state government, central and semi-central government, private sector, and public sector undertakings within the state since the time of the historic Assam movements. The state government’s recent decision to forgo the Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) in terms of recruitment in several categories is against the interests of the local people,” said Dr Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharyya on Wednesday. He attended a programme as chief guest to felicitate shining students held at Swahid Bakori, organised by the AASU Tezpur Sadar Anchalik Committee.

Vehemently criticising the government’s decision, Dr Bhattacharyya strongly opposed any decision that goes against the greater interests of the indigenous people of Assam.

Talking to the media, Dr Bhattacharya further stated, “This is the beginning of the crisis, and we must have our constitutional safeguards.” He also demanded the protection of the interests of the indigenous people under the 6th Schedule of the Assam Accord. He expressed disappointment towards the government’s decision to increase the salary of legislators.

During the felicitation ceremony, which aimed to felicitatee 750 shining students of HSSLC and HSSLC examinations, Dr Bhattacharya also offered felicitations to those who excelled in the APSC examination from Tezpur, along with internationally acclaimed taekwondo player Rodali Barua and several Sattriya artists. Among the dignitaries, principal of Tezpur College Dr Jyoti Kamal Hazarika, retired principals Dr Abani Kumar Sarma and Dr Charu Saharia Nath, and several district and central level leaders of student organisations were also present at the programme.

