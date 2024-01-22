Sanskrit Janapad Sammelan held in Haflong

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 21: The ‘Sanskrit Janapad Sammelan’, an event dedicated to the promotion of Sanskrit, unfolded on Sunday, at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Haflong. Organised by Sanskrit Bharati, Dima Hasao, the day-long program was chaired by Nirmal Singh, with Ninthalal Hojai serving as the chief guest.

The event kicked off with a welcome speech by Ganesh Joishi, the in-charge president of Sanskrit Bharati, outlining the objectives of the gathering. Joishi also announced plans to introduce spoken language classes in Haflong, Dima Hasao. Rithanglal Hojai, addressing the audience, stressed the importance of Sanskrit as an ancient language that should be integrated into the curriculum through weekly classes. He proposed submitting a memorandum to the NC Hills Autonomous Council to establish Sanskrit language learning centers in educational institutions.

Nirmal Singh, the president of the meeting, highlighted that Sanskrit is not just a language but a cultural repository of wisdom embedded in ancient Indian scriptures. He expressed concern over the declining interest of youth in Sanskrit due to a lack of awareness and underscored the need to revive its study for mental, spiritual, and intellectual development. Singh urged the youth to embrace Sanskrit, citing the ‘Vedas’ as foundational texts written in this ancient language.

The event saw the presence of Dhaneswar Nath, the Sanskrit teacher from the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Haflong, along with members of Sanskrit Bharati and intellectuals well-versed in Sanskrit, including Chobilal Pandey, Arjun Upadhay, Nirmal Dungra, Bhanu Sharma, Narain Ghimire, Indu Joishi, Bed Prakash, and Gopinath Pandey. All speakers emphasised the necessity of learning Sanskrit and encouraged parents to motivate their children to embrace the language.

In addition to the discussions, the program featured a vibrant dance performance by students representing different communities, each adorned in traditional attire. The event attracted significant attendance from students and teachers alike. The gathering concluded with a resolution to enhance Sanskrit Bharati’s advocacy efforts, aiming to extend the reach of Sanskrit language education beyond the immediate locale.