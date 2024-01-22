13 C
Guwahati
Monday, January 22, 2024
type here...

Sanskrit Janapad Sammelan held in Haflong

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 21: The ‘Sanskrit Janapad Sammelan’, an event dedicated to the promotion of Sanskrit, unfolded on Sunday, at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Haflong. Organised by Sanskrit Bharati, Dima Hasao, the day-long program was chaired by Nirmal Singh, with Ninthalal Hojai serving as the chief guest.

- Advertisement -

The event kicked off with a welcome speech by Ganesh Joishi, the in-charge president of Sanskrit Bharati, outlining the objectives of the gathering. Joishi also announced plans to introduce spoken language classes in Haflong, Dima Hasao. Rithanglal Hojai, addressing the audience, stressed the importance of Sanskrit as an ancient language that should be integrated into the curriculum through weekly classes. He proposed submitting a memorandum to the NC Hills Autonomous Council to establish Sanskrit language learning centers in educational institutions.

Nirmal Singh, the president of the meeting, highlighted that Sanskrit is not just a language but a cultural repository of wisdom embedded in ancient Indian scriptures. He expressed concern over the declining interest of youth in Sanskrit due to a lack of awareness and underscored the need to revive its study for mental, spiritual, and intellectual development. Singh urged the youth to embrace Sanskrit, citing the ‘Vedas’ as foundational texts written in this ancient language.

The event saw the presence of Dhaneswar Nath, the Sanskrit teacher from the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Haflong, along with members of Sanskrit Bharati and intellectuals well-versed in Sanskrit, including Chobilal Pandey, Arjun Upadhay, Nirmal Dungra, Bhanu Sharma, Narain Ghimire, Indu Joishi, Bed Prakash, and Gopinath Pandey. All speakers emphasised the necessity of learning Sanskrit and encouraged parents to motivate their children to embrace the language.

In addition to the discussions, the program featured a vibrant dance performance by students representing different communities, each adorned in traditional attire. The event attracted significant attendance from students and teachers alike. The gathering concluded with a resolution to enhance Sanskrit Bharati’s advocacy efforts, aiming to extend the reach of Sanskrit language education beyond the immediate locale.

Evidence Supporting the Historical Validity of Ramayan
Evidence Supporting the Historical Validity of Ramayan
Architectural Marvel: Unveiling the Splendors of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir
Architectural Marvel: Unveiling the Splendors of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir
Shilpa Shetty’s Best Fusion Sari Looks
Shilpa Shetty’s Best Fusion Sari Looks
10 Solo Travelling Destinations In India
10 Solo Travelling Destinations In India
10 Splendid Monuments Crafted By The Mughals
10 Splendid Monuments Crafted By The Mughals
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Soft skills workshop concludes at Lokra

The Hills Times - 0
Evidence Supporting the Historical Validity of Ramayan Architectural Marvel: Unveiling the Splendors of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Shilpa Shetty’s Best Fusion Sari Looks 10 Solo Travelling Destinations In India 10 Splendid Monuments Crafted By The Mughals