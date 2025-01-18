School bus accident in Umrangso claims one life; many injured

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 18: A devastating accident early Saturday morning near the Necem cement factory in Assam’s Dima Hasao district claimed the life of a student and left several others injured, as reported in a news bulletin.

The incident involved a school bus carrying students of Sacred Heart School, which overturned in Umrangso under tragic circumstances.

The deceased has been identified as Dalmir Rongpi, a student of the school.

Reports indicate that the bus, bearing registration number AS 08 C 2292, was transporting multiple students at the time of the mishap.

Meanwhile, visuals from the scene show the bus lying overturned near the accident site, painting a grim picture of the tragedy.

At least 15 students were injured in the accident, with three in critical condition.

They are currently receiving urgent medical attention as authorities work to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, with parents and residents anxiously awaiting further updates.

The authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the factors that led to the tragic accident.

Further details are awaited as the situation develops.