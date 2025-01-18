18 C
Guwahati
Saturday, January 18, 2025
type here...

School bus accident in Umrangso claims one life; many injured

The incident involved a school bus carrying students of Sacred Heart School, which overturned in Umrangso under tragic circumstances.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 18: A devastating accident early Saturday morning near the Necem cement factory in Assam’s Dima Hasao district claimed the life of a student and left several others injured, as reported in a news bulletin.

- Advertisement -

The incident involved a school bus carrying students of Sacred Heart School, which overturned in Umrangso under tragic circumstances.

Related Posts:

The deceased has been identified as Dalmir Rongpi, a student of the school.

Reports indicate that the bus, bearing registration number AS 08 C 2292, was transporting multiple students at the time of the mishap.

10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park
10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park
10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For
10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For
Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers
Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers
Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam
Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam
Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu
Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu
View all stories

Meanwhile, visuals from the scene show the bus lying overturned near the accident site, painting a grim picture of the tragedy.

- Advertisement -

At least 15 students were injured in the accident, with three in critical condition.

They are currently receiving urgent medical attention as authorities work to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, with parents and residents anxiously awaiting further updates.

The authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the factors that led to the tragic accident.

- Advertisement -

Further details are awaited as the situation develops.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

75-year-old church set ablaze in Udalguri, investigation underway

The Hills Times -
10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park 10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu