School Inaugurated

BOKAJAN: Assam’s power minister, Nandita Garlosa, marked a significant moment in education as she inaugurated the Lengree Tea Estate Model School in Balijan, Bokajan Sub-Division, Karbi Anglong.

The esteemed event witnessed the presence of key dignitaries, emphasising the importance of quality education in the region. Minister Garlosa, attending as the chief guest, expressed her delight at the establishment of the school, which offers classes from V to X.

- Advertisement -

She highlighted that the admissions process is currently underway, welcoming children from the tea gardens and neighboring areas to benefit from the educational opportunities provided by the institution. The inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of Surja Rongphar, executive member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), who extended support to the initiative.

Madhusmita Bhagawati, the district commissioner (DC), Nirupoma Timungpi, joint secretary of KAAC, and several other dignitaries were also present, contributing to the auspicious occasion. The Lengree Tea Estate Model School is poised to become a catalyst for the uplift of education, catering to the academic needs of the local community. With its doors open, it is set to empower students by providing them with a nurturing and conducive learning environment.