SEBA Announces Schedule for HSLC Compartmental Exam 2023

Guwahati, June 13: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), has officially declared the schedule for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Compartmental Exam 2023. Students who were unable to clear the regular HSLC examinations have a chance to appear for the compartmental exams and improve their results.

Detailed information regarding the exam schedule and other important instructions can be found in the official document provided below.

According to the announcement, the HSLC Compartmental Exams will be conducted from 4th July to 8th July. The exam timings will be divided into two halves, with the Morning shift scheduled from 8:55 a.m to 9:00 a.m and the Afternoon shift from 1:25 p.m to 1:30 p.m.

It is important to note that an additional five minutes will be provided for reading the question paper only during both shifts. The Officer-in-Charge will ensure the proper distribution of question papers during this time.

The subjects included in the Modern Indian Languages (MIL) category are Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, Bodo, and Karbi. As for the Elective Languages, candidates will have a total of three hours to complete the exam, while In Lieu Languages candidates will be given two hours.

It is crucial to remember that there will be a common question paper for both group A and group B for the Elective Languages, which include Assamese (E) and Hindi (E).

Candidates offering Elective subjects are required to appear in both group A and group B. On the other hand, candidates opting for In Lieu Languages will only need to appear in group A, which will be treated as Assamese (IL) and Hindi (IL) respectively.

SEBA has advised all the students appearing for the HSLC Compartmental Exam to carefully review the schedule and instructions provided in the official document.

Candidates are advised to report to their respective exam centers well in advance and adhere to the examination guidelines. It is essential to carry the necessary identification documents and admit card to the examination hall.

The declaration of the HSLC Compartmental Exam schedule offers an opportunity for students to improve their academic performance and secure better results. SEBA remains committed to providing a fair and transparent examination process that assesses students’ knowledge and abilities accurately.

For further information and updates regarding the HSLC Compartmental Exam 2023, students are advised to visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA).

Check official notice here: