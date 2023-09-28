SEBA issues clarification on fee structure of HSLC exam, says ‘no hike’

HT Digital

Guwahati, Sept 28: Following several reports of SEBA (Board of Secondary Education, Assam) allegedly planning to hike fee structure of HSLC exam, the authorities on Thursday clarified stating that there will be no hike in the fee structure for the candidates appearing for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination.

The Controller of Examination of SEBA, Nayan Jyoti Sarma said, “In the last three years, there has been no increase in the fee structure for the candidates who will pay while filling up their examination forms for HSLC.”

“Not Rs. 2,200 but the candidates will have to pay Rs. 1,200 like they used to pay earlier,” he added.

A major confusion was created after reports surfaced over the fee structure after the board released it. The confusion was over an additional Rs 1000 which several mistook it to be paid by the candidates whereas it was to be paid by the Head of the Institution as an annual recognition fee.