Saturday, March 30, 2024
Second Phase Of Election Training Concludes

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, March 29: The second phase of election training organised for the polling officials for the Biswanath election district concluded on Friday.

A total of 299 presiding officers and 269 first polling officers, including 24 women polling officers, were imparted training for the second phase by 25 master trainers at Biswanath College premises.

The training session was attended by officials from the personnel and training cell of the Biswanath district administration. It is to be mentioned here that the first phase of the election training program for the polling officials began on March 19 at Biswanath College, and similarly, the second and third phases of training were held at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Model College at Behali on March 20 and 28.

The fourth phase of election training was held at Biswanath College on Friday, as stated in a press release.

