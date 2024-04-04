26 C
Senior Congress leader and spokesperson Romen Borthakur resigns from party amidst candidature expectations

Guwahati, April 4: Romen Chandra Borthakur, senior spokesperson of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), resigned from the party’s primary membership on Thursday.

His resignation comes amidst speculations of his potential candidature from the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming elections. Borthakur had also expressed interest in contesting from the Darrang-Udalguri region.

His resignation was formally submitted to the APCC President, Bhupen Borah, indicating a change in his political affiliation. In a twist, APCC has issued a show cause notice to Borthakur for alleged violation of party discipline and activities harmful to the party’s interests.

The notice, issued by APCC general secretary Bipul Gogoi, demands Borthakur to respond within three days, justifying his actions and explaining why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

