Bye-elections heat up as political parties ramp up campaigning in Sidli LAC

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Nov 4: The electioneering campaign of various political parties for the upcoming bye-elections for five assembly constituencies in the state of Assam, including Sidli LAC, scheduled for November 13, is seen as busy and has gained momentum to woo the common masses across the respective constituency.

In Sidli LAC, three candidates are in the fray to contest the bye-elections representing different political parties, including Nirmal Kumar Brahma of UPPL, backed by the NDA alliance, Sanjib Wary of Congress, and Suddha Kumar Basumatary of BPF party, respectively.

On Monday, Rajya Sabha MP and UPPL working president Rwngwra Narzary, Lok Sabha MP Joyanta Basumatary, and several senior party leaders of UPPL and NDA alliance leaders campaigned at different places in the Sidli LAC in support of NDA alliance-backed candidate Nirmal Kumar Brahma.

MP Narzary stated that the UPPL candidate backed by the NDA alliance, Nirmal Kumar Brahma, is receiving majority support cutting across communities in the upcoming bye-elections in Sidli LAC, as the government of BTR and the government of Assam are jointly working dedicatedly towards the welfare and uplift of the common masses since their inception. He said that the people have expressed their faith in the UPPL and NDA alliance government in the region and are subsequently coming forward to extend support to the UPPL candidate in the bye-elections. He mentioned that all contesting candidates in five LAC bye-elections are getting the last laugh in the bye-elections.

Pramod Boro, the chief executive member of the Bodoland Territorial Region, addressed several election campaigning meetings in Behali LAC in support of NDA alliance candidate Diganta Ghatoar. He was accompanied by state cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika, state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, and MP Ranjit Dutta.

CEM Boro addressed three electioneering campaign programs, including Disri village Bathou Mandir, Swahid Dharani Rijal Rangamancha in Gelapukhuri GP, and Laodoloni village Bathou Mandir, amidst witnessing a huge wave of support cutting across communities. He stated that all contesting candidates of the NDA alliance are winning the bye-elections, including in the Behali LAC.

He said that the NDA alliance government of Assam and the government of the Bodoland Territorial Region are committed to working for the all-round development of the citizens. “It was a pleasure to address the electioneering public meeting at Behali LAC in Biswanath district, where I saw a huge wave of support from all sections of society for our National Democratic Alliance. Our alliance has the blessings of the people, and we will win all five by-election seats with an overwhelming margin,” Boro said.

In Sidli LAC, UPPL candidate backed by the NDA alliance, Nirmal Kumar Brahma, has expressed his confidence that he will win the bye-elections by a large margin of votes in the bye-election scheduled for November 13. He stated that he would render services for the welfare and development of the common masses if elected as the legislator from Sidli constituency. Notably, Brahma was a former MCLA of the Government of BTR and is an eminent social activist by profession.

Meanwhile, the electioneering campaigns of Congress and BPF parties are ongoing along Sidli LAC for the scheduled bye-election on November 13.

