Sikhi Kakati wins Desh Ratna Award for contribution to Satriya Dance and acting

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, April 30: Ten-year-old Shikhi Kakati from Morigaon district of Assam has been conferred with the prestigious Desh Ratna Award–2025 in recognition of her outstanding contribution to Indian culture through Satriya dance and acting since the age of five.

- Advertisement -

The award ceremony, organised at Mandi House, Kamani Auditorium in Delhi on Tuesday evening, was a joint initiative of the Ministry of Rural Development, Ministry of Defence, and Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, in collaboration with the Bharti Yuva Welfare Association (Bharat) under the Government of NCT of Delhi.

The event was graced by Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Uttar Pradesh Labour and Employment Minister Raghuraj Singh, former UP Education Minister Shatish Chandra Drivedi, and noted Bollywood actors Mushtaq Khan and Rahul R Butcher.

Apart from the Desh Ratna Award, Shikhi Kakati has also received several other honours including Rashtra Seva Samman, Bharatiya Ratna Samman, Rashtriya Pratibha Samman, Bharatiya Sutraikari Samman, National Excellence Achievers Award, Swami Vivekananda Pride Achievers Award, Rashtriya Seva Samman, and Ratna–2025 (National Gem of Service).

Shikhi is the daughter of writers and poets Montu Kumar Nath and Junmoni Kakati.

- Advertisement -

She is currently a Class V student at Mahendra Kandali Academy, Morigaon.

She trains in Satriya dance and acting under the guidance of Prasanna Kumar Medhi, Tapas Bardoloi, and Utpala Hokai at Shankari Sangeet Vidyalaya, affiliated with Srimanta Sankardev Sangha.