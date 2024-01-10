Silchar Municipality pioneers cashless transactions with Paytm services launch

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 9: Silchar Municipality has taken a significant stride towards modernising cashless transactions by launching the state’s first Paytm service for the hassle-free payment of municipality taxes through a digital platform using QR codes. The event took place at the conference hall of Silchar Municipality on Monday, organised by the Silchar Municipality Board.

- Advertisement -

Silchar MP, Dr Rajdeep Roy, MLA Dipayan Chakraborty, Udharband MLA Mihir Kanti Som, chief executive officer of Silchar Municipality Rajiv Roy, executive manager of Paytm Rohan Roy, chairman of Silchar Development Authority Manjul Dev, and chairman of APDCL Nityabhushan Dey formally inaugurated the Paytm service.

This initiative allows citizens of Silchar municipality to deposit house tax, betterment fees, trade license fees, and other municipal taxes online through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system. An agreement has been signed between Silchar Municipality and Paytm, enabling payments through scanning QR codes or using ATM cards at the municipal counter initially. Paytm has provided Electronic Data Capture (EDC) machines to the municipality, and the development of an app is currently underway, expected to be completed within the month. Once complete, citizens can conveniently pay their taxes from the comfort of their homes by downloading the app.

Dr Rajdeep Roy, during the Paytm service launch, highlighted that India is among the countries where people commonly transact money through digital platforms, fulfilling the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that India leads the world in the highest amount of money transacted through digital modes. Dr Roy commended Silchar Municipality for taking the lead in introducing digital payments for government fees and dues, making it the first municipality in the state to embrace this initiative.

MLA Dipayan Chakraborty expressed pride in the success of cashless transactions initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, overcoming opposition. He also called for cooperation to free illegal encroachments in various areas of Silchar city.

- Advertisement -

The event saw relevant speeches from MLAs Mihir Kanti Som, Nityabhushan Dey, Rohan Roy, and others. The executive officer of Silchar Municipality, Rajiv Roy, explained the objectives and purposes of the occasion.