24.9 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
type here...

Siripuriya Dikhow bridge collapses in Sivasagar

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, April 22:  A major beam of the Siripuria Dikhow RCC bridge, which is under construction, has collapsed as numerous pile structures supporting it were swept away by rising water level of the Dikhow river following downpours in Upper Assam recently.

- Advertisement -

The incident took place on SundAay.

The local people have demanded an inquiry alleging foul play by the Trishul Constructions and said that tardy construction works have led to the incident.

Executive engineer, Anupam Hazarika of Lok Nirman department said, “The damage was caused by the unexpected torrential rain, which caused a sudden rise of the water level that eroded the portion of soil underneath the piles. As the bridge rests on stressed cables, the damage is not very severe and can be repaired soon. The columns are in good shape and the pre-stressed girder will soon be repaired while our firm is keeping an eye on the development closely.”

10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power
10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power
10 Spots To Explore In Aizawl
10 Spots To Explore In Aizawl
10 Hidden Gem Hill Stations In India To Escape The Summer Heat In April / May
10 Hidden Gem Hill Stations In India To Escape The Summer Heat In April / May
Rashami Desai’s Timeless Elegance In Every Click
Rashami Desai’s Timeless Elegance In Every Click
Top 7 Hill Stations In South India You Must Visit Once
Top 7 Hill Stations In South India You Must Visit Once
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

CRPF’s 31th battalion observes ‘Raising Day’

The Hills Times - 0
10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power 10 Spots To Explore In Aizawl 10 Hidden Gem Hill Stations In India To Escape The Summer Heat In April / May Rashami Desai’s Timeless Elegance In Every Click Top 7 Hill Stations In South India You Must Visit Once