Siripuriya Dikhow bridge collapses in Sivasagar

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, April 22: A major beam of the Siripuria Dikhow RCC bridge, which is under construction, has collapsed as numerous pile structures supporting it were swept away by rising water level of the Dikhow river following downpours in Upper Assam recently.

The incident took place on SundAay.

The local people have demanded an inquiry alleging foul play by the Trishul Constructions and said that tardy construction works have led to the incident.

Executive engineer, Anupam Hazarika of Lok Nirman department said, “The damage was caused by the unexpected torrential rain, which caused a sudden rise of the water level that eroded the portion of soil underneath the piles. As the bridge rests on stressed cables, the damage is not very severe and can be repaired soon. The columns are in good shape and the pre-stressed girder will soon be repaired while our firm is keeping an eye on the development closely.”