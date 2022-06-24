29 C
SITA signs MoA with Gauhati Medical College & Hospital

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, June 23: On Thursday, State Innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA) signed Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), Guwahati to execute the project ‘Survey of Post-covid Impact’ with respective terms and conditions.
On behalf of SITA, chief executive officer MS Manivannan, IAS signed the MoA and by Prof. (Dr.) Achyut Ch. Baishya, principal-cum-chief superintendent, GMCH, Guwahati on behalf of Gauhati Medical College & Hospital, Guwahati in the presence of vice-chairman Ramen Deka and officials of SITA in the office chamber of vice-chairman at Block A, Janata Bhawan, Dispur. Vice-chairman Ramen Deka hopes that the project will be successful in understanding Covid-19 related distress and psychiatric disorders developed by some patients infected with the virus.

