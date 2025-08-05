Lotha Hoho Urges Nagaland Government to Act on Rising Human-Elephant Conflicts

HT DIGITAL

KOHIMA, AUGUST 5: The Lotha Hoho has made a strong appeal to the Nagaland state government to take immediate and practical steps to address the increasing number of human-elephant conflicts in the area. The appeal has been made following a sad incident in which a farmer who was 72 years old was killed by an elephant in New Riphyim Village falling under Wokha district.

In its official statement, the Hoho highlighted the imperative of acting with speed, involving the deployment of fast response teams and the implementation of early warning systems in identified high-risk zones. These actions, it explained, are essential in safeguarding lives and preventing future disasters.

The organization also emphasized the need for long-term, sustainable, and community-based solutions to mitigate such conflicts. It called on the government to engage in close collaboration with local communities to develop mitigation measures that balance conservation with human safety.

In addition, the Lotha Hoho urged the state government to grant ex-gratia assistance to the family of the dead farmer. It also requested long-term assistance to all families victimized by wildlife accidents, acknowledging the profound emotional and financial impact such incidents can leave on rural families.