Security Breach at Red Fort: Seven Delhi Police Personnel Suspended Over Dummy Bomb Lapse

NEW DELHI, AUGUST 4: In a serious security failure before the 79th Independence Day celebrations, seven personnel of the Delhi Police have been suspended for not being able to spot a dummy explosive device in a mock drill conducted at the Red Fort. This has created questions regarding the readiness of security personnel at one of India’s most sensitive national monuments.

The officers suspended, who were constables and head constables, were on duty at the Red Fort at the time when the Delhi Police Special Cell was performing the drill. For routine preparations for Independence Day, the Special Cell had carried out a mock security drill on Saturday, wherein some officers went in as civilians and entered the Red Fort campus with a dummy explosive. The device remained undetected by the personnel deployed there, and immediate disciplinary action was taken. The negligence of all seven officers led to their suspension.

Since the Red Fort is of historic and symbolic significance—where the Prime Minister gives the Independence Day address annually—the region has been declared a high-security area. Security drills are being conducted daily, multilayered surveillance is in place, and strict checks are being conducted to maintain stringent security in anticipation of August 15.

This time, security has been increased even further. Authorities have unveiled a comprehensive plan involving a local residents’ census, deployment of high-tech vehicle scanners, and application of state-of-the-art surveillance technology. Five categories of AI-based cameras are being installed for the first time in the vicinity of the Red Fort. They include headcount cameras that can identify abandoned objects, crowd density analysis, and real-time suspicious activity detection.

In a connected incident, five Bangladeshi nationals were arrested on Monday for allegedly trying to force their way into the Red Fort complex. All five men, who were between 20 and 25 years old, were said to be working as labourers in the city. The police found identity papers believed to be of Bangladeshi origin during questioning.

There has been a formal inquiry to confirm the antecedents and intentions of the arrested persons. The authorities are handling the incident cautiously, particularly following the recent security breach during the simulation drill.

