Security Forces Arrest 15 Insurgents in Manipur and Seize Arms Cache

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

IMPHAL, AUGUST 5: In a sweeping raid on insurgent activities, 15 insurgents were arrested and a huge cache of weapons and explosives seized during a series of coordinated operations carried out in five districts of Manipur last week. An official report on the operation was issued by the Defence Wing on Tuesday.

Acting on certain intelligence reports, the Indian Army, Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) conducted combined operations within the Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Thoubal, Imphal West, and Imphal East districts. The coordinated operation was intended to inconvenience the activities of the banned insurgent outfits in the area.

In accordance with the statement, the arrested are suspected to be members of proscribed militant groups like the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), and United National Liberation Front (UNLF-P). Among the arrested was an active cadre of PREPAK, Lisham Sanayamba Singh, alias SS Lt Thangjinglamba. He was arrested at Uyumpok Manang Leikai, Imphal East.

The operation resulted in the recovery of a considerable amount of arms and ammunition. 60 weapons, comprising AK-47 rifles, .303 rifles, single-barrel guns, and pistols, were recovered by security forces. Besides, 16 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), projectile launchers, detonators, communication devices, and bulletproof equipment were recovered, along with other various military-related items. These successful operations are a significant milestone in the continuous efforts towards restoring peace and stability in Manipur’s war-torn areas.

