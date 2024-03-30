Sivasagar Dominates Badminton Championship

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, March 31: Sivasagar emerged as the best in the 71st Yonex Inter-district Badminton Championship held in Guwahati, defeating Kamrup (Rural) 3-1 in a one-sided contest in the final on Wednesday. Except for Tanmoy Bikash Baruah of Kamrup, none of the others could put up a fight against Sivasagar shuttlers.

In the men’s final, Baruah defeated Himanish Sekhar Das of Sivasagar (19-21, 21-17, 21-18). National player Bornil Akash Changmai of Sivasagar defeated N Yehemba Sing (21-15, 21-13) in the boys’ final. Santipriya Hazarika of Sivasagar defeated Mayuri Barman (21-6, 21-15) similarly in straight sets in the women’s final. Fariha Sabba Merez of Sivasagar defeated Bhabishya Changmai of Kamrup (Rural) (22-20, 21-8, 21-10) – Kabir Bora, coach of the Sivasagar team informed.