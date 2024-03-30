22 C
Guwahati
Saturday, March 30, 2024
type here...

Sivasagar Dominates Badminton Championship

AssamSports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, March 31: Sivasagar emerged as the best in the 71st Yonex Inter-district Badminton Championship held in Guwahati, defeating Kamrup (Rural) 3-1 in a one-sided contest in the final on Wednesday. Except for Tanmoy Bikash Baruah of Kamrup, none of the others could put up a fight against Sivasagar shuttlers.

- Advertisement -

In the men’s final, Baruah defeated Himanish Sekhar Das of Sivasagar (19-21, 21-17, 21-18). National player Bornil Akash Changmai of Sivasagar defeated N Yehemba Sing (21-15, 21-13) in the boys’ final. Santipriya Hazarika of Sivasagar defeated Mayuri Barman (21-6, 21-15) similarly in straight sets in the women’s final. Fariha Sabba Merez of Sivasagar defeated Bhabishya Changmai of Kamrup (Rural) (22-20, 21-8, 21-10) – Kabir Bora, coach of the Sivasagar team informed.

10 Must-Visit Beaches in Kerala
10 Must-Visit Beaches in Kerala
12 Jyotirlingas in India You Should Visit Once in a Lifetime
12 Jyotirlingas in India You Should Visit Once in a Lifetime
10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India
10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India
8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try
8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try
South Films That Were Remade in International Languages
South Films That Were Remade in International Languages
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Second Phase Of Election Training Concludes

The Hills Times - 0
10 Must-Visit Beaches in Kerala 12 Jyotirlingas in India You Should Visit Once in a Lifetime 10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India 8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try South Films That Were Remade in International Languages