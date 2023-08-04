Social activist Mukut Chandra Bhuyan passes away

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, August 4: Mukut Chandra Bhuyan, an esteemed social activist, distributor of Assam Tribune, Dainik Asom, and Asom Bani in Nagaon, breathed his last at a private hospital on Thursday afternoon after a brief illness. He was 84 years old.

Born in 1939, Bhuyan pursued his studies in Shillong, Meghalaya, and later completed his degree in film editing at the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, Maharashtra, during the ‘60s. He had illustrious classmates in the Indian film industry, including filmmaker Adur Gopal Krishnan, Subhash Ghai, Moni Koyl, and comedian Ashranee.

Despite having opportunities in the Mumbai film industry, Bhuyan chose to return to his hometown, Nagaon, immediately after completing his degree in film editing. He dedicated several decades of his life to serving The Assam Tribune Group until his passing. Throughout his life, he actively engaged in social work and contributed significantly to the betterment of the small town.

Bhuyan was admitted to a private hospital on July 28 by his close associates, and later, he was diagnosed with Japanese Encephalitis (JE) at another local private hospital in the town.

His demise has left the small town of Nagaon in grief. Various local organisations, including Nagaon Zila Sahitya Sabha, Srimanta Sankar Mission, Kallol Sangskritik Gosthi, Nagaon, Nagaon Press Club, Sadou Asom Gramya Puthibharal Sanstha, Gana Natya Sangha, Surar Pansoi, Silpi Kanon, Rumi Rupak Enterprise, and esteemed dignitaries like local MLA Rupak Sarma, local MP Pradyut Bordoloi, former AGP minister Girindra Kr Boruah, former Nagaon MLA Dr Durlav Chamua, former minister Rokibul Hussain, among others, expressed their condolences and paid floral tributes to Bhuyan.

The last rites of Mukut Chandra Bhuyan were conducted at the Nagaon Amolapatty public crematory on Thursday afternoon. Representatives from Assam Tribune Group, including Pranab Dutta Goswami, in-charge circulation manager of Assam Tribune newspaper, Bhaskar Das, circulation manager of Dainik Asom, Siva Prasad Deka, president of Assam Tribune Employees Union, and Dugdharam Kalita, secretary of Assam Tribune Employees Union, were present to pay their respects and offer condolences to the bereaved family members.