Solemn ceremony in Sivasagar pays tribute to martyrs

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Aug 13: As the 77th Independence Day approaches, a solemn ceremony took place in Sivasagar to pay tribute to the sacrifices made by the martyrs. Sivasagar district commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav, Sivasagar Municipal Board chairperson Mrinali Konwar, and Pronab Barua of Fuleswari Girls’ School came together to light ceremonial lamps and offer floral tributes to the 95 martyrs of Sivasagar. The event was held in the premises of Fuleswari Girls HS School, aligning with the theme ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. As a symbolic gesture of growth and remembrance, saplings were planted by the dignitaries before addressing the gathered audience.

During the public meeting, district commissioner Yadav, president of the Association of Martyrs’ Families Atul Nath, Municipality chairperson Mrinali Konwar, and senior journalist Manoj Kumar Borthakur delivered speeches, urging everyone to honour the memory of the martyrs who selflessly gave their lives to free the nation from British rule.

In Jaysagar, another program was organised under the supervision of commandant Lalit Kumar Verma of the 149th Battalion of the CRPF. Usha Rani Das and Nitu Khongia, the kin of the martyrs, were honoured by the commandant in the presence of BDO Chandan Kumar and Papai Das, officer in charge of Nehru Yuva Kendra.