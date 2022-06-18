28 C
Guwahati
Saturday, June 18, 2022
type here...

Sonitpur DC Flags Off Awareness Campaign On Flood, Covid

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, June 17: Sonitpur deputy commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra flagged off ‘Apunar Jibon, Amar Sampad’ – a 14-day door-to-door awareness campaign on flood and Covid in Sonitpur district on Thursday. ADC Romy Baruah, Circle officer Tezpur Pankaj Bora; Dy director of Civil defence J. Deka, DPO, DDMA, PP Sarma, Civil Defence volunteers, gaon pradhans, ASHA workers, CQRT members were also present during the flagging off ceremony.

It may be noted that ‘Apunar Jibon, Amar Sampad’ is a pilot project initiated by Assam State Disaster Management Authority in eleven highly vulnerable revenue circles in the districts of Barpeta, Biswanath, Golaghat, Lakhimpur, Majuli and Sonitpur with the aim to increase awareness levels among the people about the safety precautions to be taken during floods and minimise the loss of human lives and increase awareness about Covid pandemic.

Under this project, the activities conducted will include creating awareness among people to reduce the numbers of loss of lives during floods, especially among the children, creating awareness among the people on flood safety and Covid protocols during the flood season, making the people aware about the ‘Dos and Don’ts’ on preparedness for flood safety during Covid. The team of officials will also create awareness among the people through public announcements and direct communication with households to create an impact on safety during any disaster.

It may be noted that 1,795 households in 20 villages of Tezpur revenue circle under Sonitpur district will be covered under this campaign. Ten teams have been constituted to carry out the awareness campaign under Tezpur revenue circle.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Congress In Manipur Stages Protest In Front Of Raj Bhavan

The Hills Times - 0