Sonitpur DRSC reviews progress and action plans

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Aug 23: The 8th District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) meeting was held on Friday under the chairmanship of district commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, Sonitpur, Tezpur.

The district commissioner opened the meeting by welcoming all stakeholders and requested the concerned officials to present the Action Taken Report based on the decisions made in the previous DRSC meeting. The meeting included discussions on various topics, such as the progress of developing a truck stand/bus bay at the Dolabari point area, trimming of roadside trees posing traffic threats, and strategies for ensuring municipal registration of e-rickshaws, among other related issues. The district commissioner specifically directed the concerned officials to expedite the installation of road safety signage across the district, especially in accident-prone areas. The creation of a designated parking space for outside vehicles at Tezpur Medical College & Hospital was also discussed in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by superintendent of police, Sonitpur, Barun Purkayastha; additional district commissioner, Twahir Alam; additional SP, Madhurima Das; circle officer of Tezpur Revenue Circle; superintending engineer of PWRD, Sonitpur and Biswanath Road Circle, Tezpur, Ajit Kumar Medhi; along with all members and concerned stakeholders of DRSC.

