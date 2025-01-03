17 C
Special casual leave approved for Sahitya Sabha delegates

The leave is subject to the disposal of official duties, ensuring that it does not affect essential administrative functions.

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 3: The Government of Assam has granted special casual leave from January 31 to February 4, 2025, to enable employees, who are delegates of the Assam Sahitya Sabha, to participate in the upcoming session in Pathshala, Bajali district, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Friday.

The decision was conveyed through an official notification issued by the General Administration Department.

The leave is subject to the disposal of official duties, ensuring that it does not affect essential administrative functions.

Meanwhile, delegates involved in critical tasks such as PRI elections or flagship program implementations are required to seek prior approval from the relevant authorities before availing of the leave.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the CMO stated, “The Government of Assam has approved special casual leave from 31st January to 4th February 2025 for eligible employees to attend the Assam Sahitya Sabha session in Pathshala, Bajali. Delegates involved in PRI elections or flagship programs must seek prior permission.”

