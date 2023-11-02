Special Task Force Assam cracks down on counterfeit currency operation

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 1: In a significant operation, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam has seized a substantial amount of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) and related paraphernalia, said an official statement.

The seizure was made after the STF conducted a raid on the evening of October 31, 2023, at Comfort Home Hotel, located near Maharshi Vidya Mandir School, Lalmati, Borsojai, Jagaran Path, under Basistha Police Station.

During the operation, the STF recovered a total of 280 fake Rs 500 denomination notes along with essential tools used in the production of counterfeit currency.

The confiscated items include 2 mobile phones, a FICN printing machine, 21 rolls of sparkling tapes, 2 transparent book covers, an HP Deskjet 2332 printer, a ream of white A-4 size paper, a scale, a utility knife, and 38 bundles of green-colored wrapped white papers resembling genuine Rs.500 notes. Among these bundles, 5 contained 500 FICN notes, and 4 bundles contained 4 fake Rs 500 notes each, packed meticulously to deceive unsuspecting individuals.

Meanwhile, necessary legal are being initiated in connection with the matter.

The operation led to the arrest of the main accused, Najrul Mazumdar, aged 35, son of Moinul Hoque Mazumdar, residing in Duchpatti Part 5, under Silchar police station Silchar, Cachar district.

Authorities have assured that necessary actions are being initiated to further investigate the case and bring all involved individuals to justice. This successful raid highlights the STF’s dedication to curbing illegal activities related to counterfeit currency, ensuring the safety and security of the region’s financial integrity.