Spiritual leader Siddhguru Sri Siddheshwar Brahmarshi Gurudev meets CM

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Aug 9: Siddhguru Sri Siddheshwar Brahmarshi Gurudev, hailing from Sri Brahmarshi Ashram in Tirupati, had a special meeting with chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday evening. The discussions during the meeting centered around topics such as non-violence, establishment of world peace, the progress of the state, and other religious and spiritual matters.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma sought blessings from Siddhguru Sri Siddheshwar Brahmarshi Gurudev and expressed his interest in visiting the ashram located in Tirupati. The meeting also included officials from the Amrit Mahotsav Organising Committee, which recently took place in Guwahati. The discussion between Siddhguru Sri Siddheshwar Brahmarshi Gurudev and the chief minister focused on promoting peace and progress within the state.