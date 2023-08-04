Amrit Mahotsav in Guwahati: Siddhguru Sri Siddheshwar Brahmarshi Gurudev to bestow divine blessings

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Aug 4: The Vishwa Dharma Chetna Manch, Sri Brahmrishi Ashram, Guwahati Center of Tirupati is organising the Amrit Mahotsav in Guwahati, where devotees will receive divine blessings from Siddhguru Sri Siddheshwar Brahmarshi Gurudev. The event will be graced by Governor of Assam, Gulab Chand Kataria, as the chief guest.

Sarla Bothra, global chairperson of Sri Brahmrishi Ashram, announced that the divine blessings of Gurudev will be bestowed on August 6, 2023, at 4:15 pm at the ITA Center located in Machkhowa, Guwahati. A poster and invitation magazine unveiling ceremony related to the Gurudev’s program was held in Guwahati to mark the event.

Shubhakaran Bothra of the Amrit Mahotsav reception committee expressed gratitude for the opportunity to have such a divine presence in the form of Siddhguru, who tirelessly engages in Aharnish Sadhna for the protection and welfare of people’s lives. Siddheshwar Brahmarshi Gurudev is a great Siddhguru, with awakened Seven Kundalini and Seven Chakras since birth, and has attained the realms of Brahma Lok, Vishnu Lok, and Shiv Lok, thereby becoming a Brahmarshi.

Entry to the divine festival will be through entry passes, as informed by Navratan Baid of the Mahotsav reception committee. Ravi Puglia, national media president of Sri Brahmrishi Ashram Tirupati, praised Gurudev’s accomplishments, mentioning that he has attained Ashta Siddhis and Nava Nidhis, which he selflessly uses for the welfare of the world.

The event is expected to witness a large number of Guru devotees from various parts of the country, as shared by Pankaj Jalan and Subhash Surana of the reception committee. The divine darshan of Siddheshwar Brahmarshi Gurudev is considered a life-changing experience, capable of transforming the direction and condition of life, as stated by Manmal Lodha.