26 C
Guwahati
Friday, February 23, 2024
type here...

Spot evaluation zone commences

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Feb 22: The spot evaluation zone for the HSLC Examination 2024 for the Biswanath sub-division formally began at Gyan Vikash Academy, Sootea, on Thursday. In this connection, an inaugural session was held at the conference hall of the Gyan Vikash Academy with Jadab Bora, the zonal officer of 34 Sootea Zone for HSLC Spot Evaluation 2024 in the chair. Assistant zonal officer Utpal Bora conducted the proceedings of the inaugural session. Addressing the gathering, the zonal officer briefly stated the latest guidelines issued by the SEBA regarding the recent evaluation process. The inaugural session was attended by Sanjib Bormudoi, assistant zonal officer, Kamala Das, along with the head examiners, scrutinisers, and examiners.

10 Indian States With The Largest Forest Cover
10 Indian States With The Largest Forest Cover
10 Types Of Parathas To Try
10 Types Of Parathas To Try
Best Places to Visit in Summer in India
Best Places to Visit in Summer in India
10 Beautiful Waterfalls In India
10 Beautiful Waterfalls In India
Nagaland Villages Are Hotbeds Of Culture And Nature
Nagaland Villages Are Hotbeds Of Culture And Nature
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

23 February, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
10 Indian States With The Largest Forest Cover 10 Types Of Parathas To Try Best Places to Visit in Summer in India 10 Beautiful Waterfalls In India Nagaland Villages Are Hotbeds Of Culture And Nature