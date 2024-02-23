Spot evaluation zone commences

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Feb 22: The spot evaluation zone for the HSLC Examination 2024 for the Biswanath sub-division formally began at Gyan Vikash Academy, Sootea, on Thursday. In this connection, an inaugural session was held at the conference hall of the Gyan Vikash Academy with Jadab Bora, the zonal officer of 34 Sootea Zone for HSLC Spot Evaluation 2024 in the chair. Assistant zonal officer Utpal Bora conducted the proceedings of the inaugural session. Addressing the gathering, the zonal officer briefly stated the latest guidelines issued by the SEBA regarding the recent evaluation process. The inaugural session was attended by Sanjib Bormudoi, assistant zonal officer, Kamala Das, along with the head examiners, scrutinisers, and examiners.