Sri Sri Krishna Raas Lila programme concludes

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Representational Image
HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Nov 24: Under the patronage of the people of Demow, the Sri Sri Krishna Raas Lila 2024 programme commenced at the Demow Public Playground on Friday and continued for two days. On Friday, Naam Prasanga, along with other programmes, was organised. In the evening, earthen lamps were lit. The Raas Lila programme was inaugurated by Sushanta Borgohain, Thowra MLA, on the first day. On Saturday, earthen lamps were lit in the evening, followed by the Raas Lila programme and the staging of a drama. 

