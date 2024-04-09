27 C
STF Assam apprehends 3 with suspected heroin worth Rs 10 crore during raids

HT Digital,

Guwahati, April 9: In a significant operation carried out this afternoon, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam conducted a raid at Rupkonwar Path within the jurisdiction of Basistha Police Station.

As a result, three individuals were apprehended during the operation. The apprehended individuals were identified as Suman Talukdar (32), Audulomi Goyari (35), and Nersing Basumatary (57).

During the raid, the STF recovered one plastic packet containing suspected pure heroin weighing 1 kilogram, with an estimated market value of Rs 10 crore, three mobile phones, and additional undisclosed items.

Necessary legal formalities are currently underway. Further investigations into the matter are expected to shed light on the extent of the illegal activities and any potential accomplices involved.

