32 C
Guwahati
Friday, June 14, 2024
type here...

STF Assam uncovers drug smuggling racket in Guwahati, 4 including Home Guard arrested

The STF, which had been detecting Mahato and Ali for several months, successfully administered the operation.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

HT Digital

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, June 14: In yet another essential operation against drug smuggling across the city, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam arrested Sanjay Mahato near ISBT under Gorchuk Police Station.

Mahato was caught red-handed with 42.5 grams of Heroin packed in 42 vials, and his vehicle was headed off during the operation conducted on Thursday.

Considering the interrogation, Mahato’s revelations resulted in the arrest of another drug peddler, Ajit Rabha alias Garo (30), hailing from Lalmati Samuguri.

Consequently, a raid at the residence of Rita Boro in Sonkuchi succumbed to 95.5 grams of Heroin stored in 74 vials.

- Advertisement -

Further inspection considering the arrested individuals unveiled that Chand Mohammad Ali, a 38-year-old Home Guard personnel attached to Dispur Police Station, Guwahati, as another key player in the network of drug smuggling.

Ali, who drives a PAPA vehicle, was accused of being guilty after evidence linked him to drug trafficking in areas covering Khanapara and Basistha.

The STF, which had been detecting Mahato and Ali for several months, successfully administered the operation.

A case has been registered under STF PS Case No. 08/2024 U/S- 21(b)/25/29 of NDPS Act, and further investigations are awaited.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Rifles organises Blood Donation camp in Tripura in view of...

The Hills Times -