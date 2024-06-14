STF Assam uncovers drug smuggling racket in Guwahati, 4 including Home Guard arrested

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 14: In yet another essential operation against drug smuggling across the city, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam arrested Sanjay Mahato near ISBT under Gorchuk Police Station.

Mahato was caught red-handed with 42.5 grams of Heroin packed in 42 vials, and his vehicle was headed off during the operation conducted on Thursday.

Considering the interrogation, Mahato’s revelations resulted in the arrest of another drug peddler, Ajit Rabha alias Garo (30), hailing from Lalmati Samuguri.

Consequently, a raid at the residence of Rita Boro in Sonkuchi succumbed to 95.5 grams of Heroin stored in 74 vials.

Further inspection considering the arrested individuals unveiled that Chand Mohammad Ali, a 38-year-old Home Guard personnel attached to Dispur Police Station, Guwahati, as another key player in the network of drug smuggling.

Ali, who drives a PAPA vehicle, was accused of being guilty after evidence linked him to drug trafficking in areas covering Khanapara and Basistha.

The STF, which had been detecting Mahato and Ali for several months, successfully administered the operation.

A case has been registered under STF PS Case No. 08/2024 U/S- 21(b)/25/29 of NDPS Act, and further investigations are awaited.