Stone-pelting incident in Demow

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Nov 18: A chaotic situation unfolded at Kamami Bibabh Bhawan on Sunday night. According to information received, a bridegroom’s team from Dibrugarh’s Santipara arrived at Kamami Bibabh Bhawan, located in Demow Kaliapani, for a wedding. A commotion broke out as stones were pelted at the bridegroom’s car (AS 23 V 6362).

As a result, the front windshield of the car was shattered, and a youth from the bridegroom’s team sustained injuries. Demow police arrived at the scene, apprehended two youths, and initiated an investigation. The other individuals involved in the incident fled the area.

A youth present at the venue stated that his sister’s wedding was being held at Kamami Bibabh Bhawan on Sunday. Half an hour before the bridegroom’s team arrived, a group of five uninvited individuals came to the venue. Despite not being invited, they were served food. One member of the group, who appeared heavily intoxicated, dropped a plate of food. The intoxicated individual then left the scene while the others finished their meal.

The youth alleged that stones were thrown at the bridegroom’s car, resulting in the damage to the windshield.