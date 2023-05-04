Storm affects Bokajan

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, May 3: The storm winds, on Tuesday, accompanied by rain and hail have affected Bokajan sub-division in Karbi Anglong district. The affected areas are Hanjanglangso, Borjan, Bokajan, Sarupathar and Lakhijan.

The MLA of Bokajan, Dr Numal Momin, also deputy speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly and Member of Autonomous Council (MAC), Kadom Terangpi visited the affected areas. The two elected leaders offered monetary relief for buying roofing sheets and others. Officials of Assam State Disaster Management Authority also took the number and details of those affected.

The Revenue department also deputed officials which include SK Tarun Rongpi, SK Langtuk Timung, Mandal Mohen Rongpi and others to take stock of the situation. In Sarupathar MAC constituency, 5 households that were completely damaged and 50 houses with other damages were found.