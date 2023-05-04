27 C
Guwahati
Thursday, May 4, 2023
type here...

Storm affects Bokajan

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT CorrespondentBOKAJAN, May 3: The storm winds, on Tuesday, accompanied by rain and hail have affected Bokajan sub-division in Karbi Anglong district. The affected areas are Hanjanglangso, Borjan, Bokajan, Sarupathar and Lakhijan.

The MLA of Bokajan, Dr Numal Momin, also deputy speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly and Member of Autonomous Council (MAC), Kadom Terangpi visited the affected areas. The two elected leaders offered monetary relief for buying roofing sheets and others. Officials of Assam State Disaster Management Authority also took the number and details of those affected.

- Advertisement -

The Revenue department also deputed officials which include SK Tarun Rongpi, SK Langtuk Timung, Mandal Mohen Rongpi and others to take stock of the situation. In Sarupathar MAC constituency, 5 households that were completely damaged and 50 houses with other damages were found.

Plants That Help Keep Mosquitos Away
Plants That Help Keep Mosquitos Away
10 Amazing Mountain Roads in India
10 Amazing Mountain Roads in India
Longest Tunnels in the World
Longest Tunnels in the World
Latest Fee Structure of IIITs in India
Latest Fee Structure of IIITs in India
Famous Tea Estates in Assam
Famous Tea Estates in Assam
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Training programme on post harvest machineries held at Kaki Beltola village

The Hills Times - 0
Plants That Help Keep Mosquitos Away 10 Amazing Mountain Roads in India Longest Tunnels in the World Latest Fee Structure of IIITs in India Famous Tea Estates in Assam